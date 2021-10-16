CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Wichita State outlasts ECU in five sets

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8evI_0cSz591E00

WICHITA, Kan. – East Carolina nearly pulled off its first-ever victory over Wichita State Friday night in hostile territory, but the Shockers rallied from a two sets to one deficit to record a 3-2 (25-12, 16-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10) American Athletic Conference win inside Koch Arena.

Wichita State (10-6, 4-3 AAC) hit .400 in the deciding frame while ECU (7-9, 3-4 AAC) fired at a .000 clip. The Shockers tallied 65 kills to the Pirates’ 47 while also enjoying the statistical upper hand in hitting percentage (.242-.175), assists (63-44) and digs (76-58). East Carolina out-blocked Wichita 7.0 to 1.0 and finished with a 6-3 advantage in aces.

Sydney Kleinman notched 21 kills and hit .263 in the setback while senior Bri Wood led three Pirates in double figures defensively with 16 digs. Kleinman added 10 digs of her own to compete the double-double. Brylee Kelly matched Kleinman with 21 kills for the homestanding Shockers and Natalie Foster added 13.

Set One: A 7-0 run midway through the opening frame allowed Wichita State to grab the early match lead. The Shockers hit a stout .708 on the strength of 18 kills while limiting East Carolina to -.080 efficiency.

Set Two: The Pirates got off to a much better start in the second stanza, taking a 10-6 lead off a nice kill by Kleinman. Like Wichita State, ECU began to push in front in the middle portion of the proceedings and built as much an eight-point advantage late before a Shocker attacking error ended the set.

Set Three: A quick start to the third frame saw East Carolina race out to a 12-4 edge following a Wichita State attacking error. The home side rallied a bit as the set wore on, cutting the Pirates lead to 23-18. However, another offensive miscue by the Shockers clinched the stanza for ECU.

Set Four: A block by Griffin and Davis put the Pirates up 11-7 as they looked to close out the match. However, Wichita State dug down and put together a 10-5 run to edge in front by one. East Carolina drew as close as two at 23-21, but the Shockers netted the final two points to extend the contest.

Set Five: Wichita State scored the first three points of the decider, but the Pirates sliced the deficit to 4-3 following a Shocker service error. ECU fought tooth and nail the rest of the way, closing to within 9-8, but Wichita secured six of the final eight points to complete the comeback.

Up Next: East Carolina closes the weekend Sunday at Tulsa. First serve is set for 2 p.m. inside the Reynolds Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

East Carolina volleyball upsets AAC second-place Houston, 3-2

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina scored the upset of the American Athletic Conference volleyball season Sunday afternoon, rallying from a two-set deficit to stun second-place Houston in five sets (24-26, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-9) inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Cougars (17-5, 7-3 AAC) had briefly claimed sole possession of second in the standings […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates stun No. 23 Memphis 2-1 on Senior Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A pair of goals in the final 22 minutes helped the East Carolina soccer team stun No. 23 Memphis 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Johnson Stadium. East Carolina finishes the regular season with an 8-8-2 overall record and a 3-3-2 AAC mark. Memphis is now 10-4-1 overall with a 4-3-0 league mark. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Houston overcomes weather and ECU in 31-24 OT win

HOUSTON (AP) — Alton McCaskill ran 25 yards for a touchdown in overtime and Houston’s defense forced a turnover in the extra session and the Cougars beat East Carolina 31-24 late Saturday. The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m. Central, was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning. At 3:20 p.m., it was delayed […]
HOUSTON, TX
WNCT

ECU women fall in Richmond Duals debut

RICHMOND, Va. — Junior Caitlin Reynera set a pair of season-best times on the way to winning three events during the opening day of the Richmond Duals Friday against George Mason. The Pirates fell in the overall meet 166-105. “We came into the meet a little short-handed due to injuries, but I was very happy […]
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
College Sports
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
WNCT

Van Dyke has 4 TD passes, Miami tops No. 18 NC State 31-30

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke backed up his words. And Miami took a big step toward potentially salvaging its season. Van Dyke passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Charleston Rambo, to lead the Hurricanes past No. 18 N.C. State 31-30 on Saturday night — snapping what was […]
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wichita State#Ecu#East Carolina#Race#Weather#Pirates
WNCT

Bridges scores 30 points, Hornets beat careless Cavs 123-112

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight game, the Hornets saved their best for last. And once again, the Cavaliers crumbled. Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 and Charlotte took advantage of Cleveland’s sloppiness to open the fourth quarter in a 123-112 victory Friday night, wrecking the Cavs’ home opener. The […]
NBA
WNCT

WNCT

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy