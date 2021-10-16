CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media reacts to controversial check-swing call that ended Giants season

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, Calif. KRON) — The San Francisco Giants' magical season came to an...

Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
kion546.com

Last call for Giants: Flores rung up, super SF season ends

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A stellar season for the San Francisco Giants ended when Wilmer Flores was called out on a disputed check-swing to end a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series. Manager Gabe Kapler’s ballclub, which set a franchise record with 107 wins in the regular season and had stayed a step ahead of the Dodgers the whole year, couldn’t quite finish off the defending World Series champs in a winner-take-all game. With a runner on first, Flores appeared on TV replays to hold up on a low-and-away slider from Max Scherzer. Plate umpire Doug Eddings checked with first base ump Gabe Morales, who ruled Flores swung. Check-swings are judgment calls and not reviewable. Kapler said he didn’t think Flores swung.
MLB
Las Cruces Sun-News

Dodgers-Giants Game 5 ended in controversial fashion. Here is how the baseball world reacted

The National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers ended in controversial fashion. The Giants won the NL West by one game and through the first four games of the series, each team had won once at home and once on the road, so it was no surprise a trip to the league championship series came down to the final batter.
MLB
HuffingtonPost

Umpire's 'Blown' Check-Swing Call Ends Epic Dodgers-Giants Series And Stuns Fans

Of course the epic National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants would finish in controversy. The Giants’ Wilmer Flores struck out on what many believed was a blown check-swing call by first base umpire Gabe Morales. The out preserved the Dodgers’ 2-1 victory in Game 5 on Thursday, allowing the team to advance to the National League Championship Series against Atlanta.
MLB
Wilmer Flores
giants365.com

SF Giants News: Giants’ offensive woes in NLDS partially explained

Good morning, baseball fans Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic had a really good piece on Friday that covered the entire range of emotions and circumstances involving the San Francisco Giants' Game 5 NLDS loss on Thursday. Something that stood out to me was this section, in a section where Baggarly discusses the team's reaction to discovering who their umpire crew for the series would be.
MLB
giants365.com

Giants plan to exercise Posey’s $22M option if he will play

The San Francisco Giants plan to exercise Buster Posey's $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wants to keep playing after a stellar year. Posey, whose contract includes a $3 million buyout, helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012 by playing regularly down the stretch this year as he demonstrated his health and durability during his 12th major league season. The 34-year-old Posey opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign to care for prematurely born adopted twin girls.
MLB
ESPN

Disputed check-swing call on Wilmer Flores 'disappointing way to end' San Francisco Giants' season, Gabe Kapler says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wilmer Flores swung -- or he didn't -- and that was it. Last call for the San Francisco Giants. A surprising and spectacular ride for the Giants came to a startling halt Thursday night. Flores slowly walked back to the dugout after being called out on a disputed check-swing, finishing a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.
MLB
giants365.com

Buster Posey Returning for 2022 Season a ‘High Priority’ for Giants, Zaidi Says

The San Francisco Giants have made it a priority to bring back veteran catcher Buster Posey for a 13th season, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Monday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). The Giants plan to exercise Posey's $22 million club option for the 2022 season, provided the 34-year-old wants to continue playing. "He is, in our estimation, the best catcher in baseball this year," Zaidi said.
MLB
giants365.com

SF Giants News: Will the Giants bring back Belt, Bryant and Posey?

Good morning, baseball fans! The postseason is still raging on, but for San Francisco Giants fans, the focus has already shifted to who will be on the team next year. With so many players heading into free agency, we're sure to see some changes over the coming months.
MLB
giants365.com

What will the Giants do with their arbitration-eligible players?

The San Francisco Giants have eight arbitration-eligible players heading into the offseason, a relatively modest number after having 13 such players a year ago. And with the team balancing their attempt to replicate 2021's success, and their desire to find ways to improve, it will be interesting to see what route they go in. Here are the eight arbitration-eligible Giants, with their salary estimates courtesy of MLB Trade Rumors, a historically very accurate site with these things.
MLB
San Francisco Giants
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis’ next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB

