NBA preseason stats are kind of like county fair tickets. They sort of mean something, but once the games are over, they don't count for anything at all. So, it should be taken with a moderately sized grain of salt, but the Wizards are showing improvement in a key category they have emphasized early in head coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s tenure. Through three preseason games, they are one of the best teams at protecting the ball.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO