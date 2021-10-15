CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers big man Andre Drummond reacts to being bood by Pistons fans

By Ky Carlin
 9 days ago
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

When a player makes his return to a place where he spent a majority of his career, there is bound to be plenty of reaction from opposing fans. Especially when they haven’t had a chance to react due to not being at games recently due to the pandemic.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Andre Drummond spent his first 7.5 seasons with the Detroit Pistons before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The big fella has made his return to Detroit a few times, but the fans have not yet been able to react and welcome him back.

On Friday, they welcomed him back to a chorus of boos which is a little surprising considering he made two All-Star teams as a member of the Pistons. Afterward, the big fella brushed it off.

“At the end of the day. It’s basketball,” said Drummond. “They’re sports fans here. They’re not gonna cheer for the opposing team. No love lost here. I still love Detroit. At the end of the day, I’m still gonna talk positively about the city. It doesn’t affect me in any way. It’s a basketball game.”

Considering Drummond has now been in the league 10 years, this is nothing new for him to experience at this point of his career.

“I’ve been booed plenty of times, he continued. “It’s not that’s gonna affect me in any way…I enjoy it. I don’t really use that kind of stuff. I’m playing for 10 years. I’ve been booed and ‘F youd’ plenty of times so nothing new.”

Drummond will now be looking forward to the regular season and getting the Sixers on the right path towards a title.

