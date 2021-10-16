All secret achievements in Ring of Pain

Description: You play the role of captain Ashley S. Nowak - you are the Riftbreaker, an elite scientist/commando inside a powerful Mecha-Suit. Enter a one-way portal to Galatea 37, a distant planet at the far reaches of the Milky Way Galaxy, with the purpose of building up a base that will allow travel back to Earth and further colonization. Ashley's Mecha-suit, which she calls "Mr. Riggs", can withstand the harshest environment conditions and has a full range of equipment for base construction, resource extraction, gathering specimens and of course - combat. It is capable of traveling through rifts that connect space across vast distances. Take on an epic journey across all the different biomes of Galatea 37. You will establish multiple persistent bases across the globe that will fuel your economy. Research alien substances and lifeforms, as well as fight hordes of alien creatures, clearly not happy with your interference in the natural order of the planet. The campaign spans multiple hours and offers a remarkable degree of freedom in a super detailed, procedurally generated world. You can decide on the order of your priorities and what technologies you want to use. You’re the only human there, after all.

