ABILENE – The ACU soccer team returns to the friendly confines of Elmer Gray Stadium for a pair of pivotal games this weekend. The Wildcats (4-7-1, 2-3-1 WAC) sit five points back of third place in the conference standings, and need to make the top three in order to claim a spot in the conference tournament. ACU hosts Sam Houston on Friday at 7 p.m. before closing the weekend with SFA on Sunday at 1 p.m., both of whom sit ahead of ACU in the standings. Both games air on ESPN+.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO