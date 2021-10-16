CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

Terrors lose at the hands of the Rebels

By SEBASTIAN EMANUEL semanuel@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 9 days ago
Glynn Academy's Tyler Devlin throws the ball against South Effingham on Friday at Glynn County Stadium.

Glynn Academy suffers a 20-14 defeat at Effingham County on Friday night.

Entering the game, the Terrors (3-4-1, 2-2) were on a two-game winning streak and had just pitched a shutout over the South Effingham Mustangs.

As they traveled to take on the Rebels (4-2, 2-1), the defense showed up but the offense struggled to put points on the board.

“Defensively, we played really hard,” head coach Rocky Hidalgo said after the 20-14 loss. “Offensively, we couldn’t put two plays together back to back. It’s really frustrating.”

The offense had been on a tear in the two-game winning streak, putting up 73 points.

However, Hidalgo said his offense was able to execute because the defense forced turnovers in those wins.

“We played South Effingham and we survived on turnovers versus Bradwell,” Hidalgo said. “We can’t execute on offense. We can’t run two plays correctly back to back.”

The Terrors offense was still able to put up 14 points, thanks to two touchdown passes from Tyler Devlin. Devlin connected with D.J. Riley and Greg Peacock.

It wasn’t enough for Glynn Academy as they fell short of the ultimate goal, winning the game and having a two-game lead for second place.

We haven’t gotten to executing yet,” Hidalgo said. “We got a lot of work to do.”

Glynn will look to get back to winning ways as they take on Richmond Hill on Oct. 22.

