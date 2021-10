TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area soccer team played what very well might have been their best game of the season on Monday, Oct. 4. It still wasn’t quite enough for the Braves, however, as they lost at home to longtime rival Oscoda, 1-0, on an evening where the only goal of the match didn’t occur until 49 seconds left to play.

