Nikolas Cruz’s brother has said he is “pleased” with his sibling’s guilty plea on all charges for the 2018 Parkland school shooting, while a survivor of the massacre renewed calls for gun control.Zachary Cruz shared his relief on Wednesday asNikolas Cruz entered his plea on 34 counts — 17 for first-degree murder and 17 for first-degree attempted murder — stemming from the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School nearly four years ago.“I am pleased that my brother is taking responsibility for his actions. The fact that he is doing so without a deal in place tells me...

