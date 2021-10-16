CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santee, CA

Tiffany Jokerst from West Hills High in Santee Among 5 State Teachers of the Year

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoEep_0cSyxXlp00
Tiffany Jokerst

A math and engineering teacher at West Hills High School in Santee was named Friday as one of California’s Teachers of the Year.

Tiffany Jokerst, who teaches grades 9 through 12, is one of “five outstanding and talented teachers who have gone above and beyond during a challenging time in education, and in our lives,” according to a statement from the California Department of Education.

Jokerst was the lone San Diego County educator honored on Friday by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Other honorees came from districts in Alhambra, Orange County and Palm Springs.

“Tiffany is a shining example of an educator who works tirelessly to ensure that her students are engaged and poised for success, both in school and beyond,” San Diego County superintendent Paul Gothold said. “She has persevered through challenging times and remains dedicated to elevating all her students. We are proud to have her represent all San Diego County teachers.”

Theresa Kemper, superintendent for the Grossmont Union High School District that West Hills belongs to, said, “With the heart of a servant, Tiffany Jokerst goes to extraordinary lengths to meet the learning needs of each of her students. She’s a brilliant and innovative educator who opens her students’ eyes, no matter where they come from, to both the wonder and accessibility of mathematics.”

Jokerst also will be honored Sunday as one of five San Diego County Teachers of the Year at Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers.

A teacher for 15 years, Jokerst said one of the job’s most rewarding aspects is seeing students who were initially apprehensive about math bloom into confident learners.

She said she celebrates “uniqueness” in her classes while attempting to “create experiences that draw from real-life scenarios.”

“Students have commented that before my class, they always felt that math should be done in one way, but now they strive to be the student that finds a different way to solve problems,” she said.

A student of Jokerst’s, identified as Anna, said, “Mrs. Jokerst, without fail, made sure myself and each of her students felt welcome, and ensured they had a safe, comfortable place to learn. She greeted our class every morning with energy and enthusiasm to teach and made learning in her class fun and something I looked forward to daily.”

Jokerst is the first San Diego County teacher to be named a California Teacher of the Year since 2017. Jaime Brown, an English and film studies teacher at San Diego High School of International Studies, received the honor.

The Grossmont Union High School District is also the only California district to have teachers named among California’s top teachers in both 2021 and 2022. Last year, El Capitan High School Economics and Government teacher Jay Tweet was a Teacher of the Year finalist.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Winter ‘Twindemic’ of COVID and Flu Possible as Life Returns to Normal

First, the good news: The flu was practically nonexistent last year. The bad news: Little flu last season means increased risk this fall and winter. The so-called “twindemic” that public health officials in California and elsewhere warned about last year — the combined threat of influenza and COVID-19 — was largely eased by the wide use of face masks, physical distancing and reduced travel, experts say. But their concerns are back this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santee, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
West Hills, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Santee, CA
Education
San Diego County, CA
Education
City
Alhambra, CA
Local
California Education
County
San Diego County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Thurmond
Times of San Diego

San Diego’s New Ambulance Service Says It’s Ready to Begin Operations on Nov. 27

San Diego’s new ambulance services company said it has met key hiring benchmarks for emergency medical technicians and will be ready to begin operations on Nov. 27. Falck is replacing long-time provider American Medical Response under a five-year contract. The Denmark-based international company with U.S. headquarters in Orange County employs 27,000 in 30 countries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Los Angeles’ Next Mayor Will Face a Host of Economic and Social Woes

It’s difficult to understand why any rational person would want to be mayor of Los Angeles, California’s largest and in many ways most troubled city. As the city’s economic and social woes mount — especially a horrendous homelessness crisis — the mayor for the last eight years, Eric Garcetti, is trying to get away by becoming ambassador to India. Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ overabundance of ambitious professional politicians is generating a field of would-be successors for the 2022 election.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego High School#West Hills High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Times of San Diego

Campaign Seeks to End Sale of Flavored Tobacco in San Diego and Chula Vista

A coalition of health, parent and community organizations launched a campaign Tuesday to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in San Diego and Chula Vista. The “San Diegans vs. Big Tobacco” campaign targets menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars, e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and flavored shisha, urging the mayors and city councils of both cities to enact local ordinances ending their sale.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy