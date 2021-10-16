Tri County Prevails in Thriller Over Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS – Tri County secured second place in the CSAA Gold with a thrilling 30-28 come-from-behind win over Big Rapids in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week on Friday.

Tyler Tompkins scored from 5 yards out as the clock expired to lift the Vikings. Tri County started its final drive trailing 28-24 with 1:06 remaining in the fourth.

The Cardinals (5-3, 5-2 CSAA Gold) held a 6-0 lead after a quarter and extended their lead to 14-6 at the half.

Tri County (7-1, 6-1 CSAA Gold) travels to Manistee next Friday while Big Rapids plays host to Alma.