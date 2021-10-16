TC West Falls on the Road Against Marquette
MARQUETTE – Traverse City West its three-game win streak snapped with a 28-15 loss to Marquette on Friday.
West (6-2) closes out its regular season at home next Friday against a team to be determined.
MARQUETTE – Traverse City West its three-game win streak snapped with a 28-15 loss to Marquette on Friday.
West (6-2) closes out its regular season at home next Friday against a team to be determined.
MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.https://www.misportsnow.com
Comments / 2