Traverse City, MI

TC West Falls on the Road Against Marquette

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 9 days ago

MARQUETTE – Traverse City West its three-game win streak snapped with a 28-15 loss to Marquette on Friday.

West (6-2) closes out its regular season at home next Friday against a team to be determined.

Related
MISportsNow

2021 MHSAA Area High School Football Playoff Pairings

The 2021 MHSAA 11-player and 8-player high school football playoff brackets were released Sunday evening. Below is a listing of area 11-player district and 8-player regional pairings. Division 1. Region 1, District 1. Grand Ledge (6-3) at Rockford (9-0) Traverse City West (6-3) at Grandville (6-3) Division 2. Region 1,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Rudyard Upsets No. 7 Pickford

PICKFORD – Rudyard ended the regular season by recording a 20-14 overtime upset of No. 7 Pickford on Friday. Rudyard and Pickford both move to 7-2 overall after the game and will find out their first round playoff opponents on Sunday.
PICKFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Traverse City, MI
Football
Marquette, MI
Football
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Traverse City, MI
Sports
City
Marquette, MI
Marquette, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
MISportsNow

Sanford Meridian Holds off Lake City

LAKE CITY – Sanford Meridian ended its season with a 20-12 win over Lake City on Friday. After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs (2-7) took a 12-0 lead to the half and 20-6 through three. Lake City wraps up its season at 5-4.
LAKE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

St. Francis Holds off Kingsley for NMFC Legends Title

KINGSLEY – Division 7 top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis won the NMFC Legends championship with a 38-30 win over Division 5 third-ranked Kingsley in Sports Overtime Game of the Week on Friday. The Gladiators (9-0, 7-0 NMFC Legends) scored 24 straight to take a 24-16 lead at the half. The...
KINGSLEY, MI
MISportsNow

Cadillac Shuts Out Fremont, Moves to 7-2

CADILLAC – Division 4 eighth-ranked Cadillac moved to 7-2 with a 35-0 win over Fremont on Friday. The Vikings led 21-0 after a quarter and 35-0 at the half. Cadillac will find out its first round playoff opponent Sunday evening. With the loss, Fremont concludes its year at 1-8.
CADILLAC, MI
MISportsNow

Rudyard Sweeps Home Tri-Meet in Straits Area

RUDYARD — The Rudyard volleyball team swept a conference tri-meet with Newberry and St. Ignace on Tuesday. The Bulldogs started the night with a 3-set sweep over Newberry and then ended it with a 2-0 win over St. Ignace. The Saints picked up a win over Newberry in three sets.
RUDYARD TOWNSHIP, MI
MISportsNow

Seven Local Teams Ranked in Ninth MIVCA State Poll

The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association released its ninth poll of the 2021 season, with seven local teams recognized. Honorable Mention: Clarkston, Saline, Grandville, Traverse City West, Davison, Lowell, Byron Center, Portage Northern. Division 2. 1. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep. 2. Grand Rapids Christian. 3. Detroit Country Day. 4. North...
SPORTS
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MISportsNow

Engadine at Cedarville-DeTour Football Game Canceled

DETOUR — The Engadine at Cedarville-DeTour football game has been canceled for this week. The Islanders seek a new opponent for their regular season finale, which was also set to be played as DeTour’s homecoming game. DeTour had been working hard to get their field in better condition to host...
ENGADINE, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 10/11 – 10/17

The district playoffs are underway in boys soccer and volleyball and football march ever closer to the end of the regular season. It was an exciting week of high school action with the stakes getting higher as conference titles and playoff hopes were on the line. Here’s a look at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Charlevoix Holds off Mancelona for Sixth Straight Win

CHARLEVOIX – Charlevoix recorded its sixth straight win with a 28-20 victory over Mancelona in NMFC Leaders play on Friday. The two teams were tied at 8-8 at the half. Charlevoix improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in league play. Mancelona drops to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference. The Ironmen host Glen Lake next Friday.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
MISportsNow

Central Michigan Wins 26-23 OT Thriller Over Toledo

MT. PLEASANT – Central Michigan escaped with a 26-23 overtime win against Toledo on homecoming. Central Michigan marched down the field on its first drive of the game, capping off a 14-play drive with a passing touchdown from quarterback Daniel Richardson to wide receiver Dallas Dixon. Richardson hit running back...
MICHIGAN STATE
MISportsNow

Ferris State Beats GVSU 35-28 in Anchor-Bone Classic

ALLENDALE – Ferris State beat Grand Valley State 35-28 in another thrilling Anchor-Bone Classic on Saturday night at Lubbers Stadium. Glen Lake alum and Grand Valley State quarterback Cade Peterson got the scoring started with a 33-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. There was question going in about whether...
ALLENDALE, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

