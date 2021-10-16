CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Panther' star Dorothy Steel passes away

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 16 (ANI): Actor Dorothy Steel, who appeared as a tribal elder in the hit 2018 film 'Black Panther' has died. She was 95 when she breathed her last. Steel died on Friday morning at her home in Detroit, her agent, Cindy Butler of iSubmit Talent, confirmed the news...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
blackchronicle.com

Marjorie Harvey Slays All Day Right From Her Home

Forget fashion goals, Marjorie Harvey is life goals! The wife and mother regularly gives us updates on her lavish lifestyle via Instagram and we’re always here for it! From her luxurious vacations to her stunning outfits, and we absolutely can’t get enough of her amazing life AND killer sense of style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died ... this according to her own son. The rapper broke the news Sunday, posting a tribute to her on Instagram and writing ... "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA." There's another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
