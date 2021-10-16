Prep Football Roundup for Week 9

Buy Now Aiken Hornets middle linebacker Jaden Fuller (2) and head coach Olajuwon Paige celebrate a big stop during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Aiken, SC. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard) Artie Walker Jr.

AIKEN 20, AIRPORT 14

Aiken won for the second week in a row and secured a home playoff game with a win over Airport.

The Hornets (2-5, 2-1 Region 5-AAAA) take a break from region play next week with a road game at Nation Ford.

MIDLAND VALLEY 29, BLACKSBURG 26

First-year Midland Valley head coach Earl Chaptman earned win No. 1 after the Mustangs took the lead with less than a minute to go and made a final defensive stop.

The win snaps an 11-game losing streak for the Mustangs (1-7, 1-2 Region 5-AAAA), who host North Augusta next week.

FOX CREEK 31, SWANSEA 0

Fox Creek got into the win column in region play with a shutout win over Swansea.

The Predators (3-3, 1-2 Region 5-AAA) visit Orangeburg-Wilkinson next week.

ORANGEBURG-WILKINSON 9, STROM THURMOND 0

Strom Thurmond dropped its first region game of the season and is now in a four-way tie for first place.

The Rebels (4-2, 2-1 Region 5-AAA) are now tied with Orangeburg-Wilkinson, and Brookland-Cayce's win over Gilbert means all four share the top spot. Strom Thurmond visits Gilbert next week.

BAMBERG-EHRHARDT 41, BLACKVILLE-HILDA 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt rolled to another lopsided win by beating Blackville-Hilda 41-6 in a non-region game.

Blackville-Hilda (3-3, 2-2 Region 3-A) hosts Denmark-Olar next week.

RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 64, HUNTER-KINARD-TYLER 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta bounced back from last week's overtime loss to Calhoun County with a blowout win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

Next up for RS-M (5-2, 3-1 Region 3-A) is a road date next week against Wagener-Salley for the Aiken County Class A rivalry.

CALHOUN COUNTY 30, WAGENER-SALLEY 22

Wagener-Salley dropped its second consecutive game with a loss to Calhoun County.

The War Eagles (3-4, 2-2 Region 3-A) host Ridge Spring-Monetta next week.

WILLISTON-ELKO 32, DENMARK-OLAR 29

Williston-Elko scored a big win over Denmark-Olar to jump into the playoff hunt.

The Blue Devils (2-4, 2-2 Region 3-A) visit Calhoun County next week.