Prep Football Roundup for Week 9
AIKEN 20, AIRPORT 14
Aiken won for the second week in a row and secured a home playoff game with a win over Airport.
The Hornets (2-5, 2-1 Region 5-AAAA) take a break from region play next week with a road game at Nation Ford.
MIDLAND VALLEY 29, BLACKSBURG 26
First-year Midland Valley head coach Earl Chaptman earned win No. 1 after the Mustangs took the lead with less than a minute to go and made a final defensive stop.
The win snaps an 11-game losing streak for the Mustangs (1-7, 1-2 Region 5-AAAA), who host North Augusta next week.
FOX CREEK 31, SWANSEA 0
Fox Creek got into the win column in region play with a shutout win over Swansea.
The Predators (3-3, 1-2 Region 5-AAA) visit Orangeburg-Wilkinson next week.
ORANGEBURG-WILKINSON 9, STROM THURMOND 0
Strom Thurmond dropped its first region game of the season and is now in a four-way tie for first place.
The Rebels (4-2, 2-1 Region 5-AAA) are now tied with Orangeburg-Wilkinson, and Brookland-Cayce's win over Gilbert means all four share the top spot. Strom Thurmond visits Gilbert next week.
BAMBERG-EHRHARDT 41, BLACKVILLE-HILDA 6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt rolled to another lopsided win by beating Blackville-Hilda 41-6 in a non-region game.
Blackville-Hilda (3-3, 2-2 Region 3-A) hosts Denmark-Olar next week.
RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 64, HUNTER-KINARD-TYLER 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta bounced back from last week's overtime loss to Calhoun County with a blowout win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
Next up for RS-M (5-2, 3-1 Region 3-A) is a road date next week against Wagener-Salley for the Aiken County Class A rivalry.
CALHOUN COUNTY 30, WAGENER-SALLEY 22
Wagener-Salley dropped its second consecutive game with a loss to Calhoun County.
The War Eagles (3-4, 2-2 Region 3-A) host Ridge Spring-Monetta next week.
WILLISTON-ELKO 32, DENMARK-OLAR 29
Williston-Elko scored a big win over Denmark-Olar to jump into the playoff hunt.
The Blue Devils (2-4, 2-2 Region 3-A) visit Calhoun County next week.
Comments / 0