Data: Iowa Legislature; Map: Danielle Alberti/AxiosIowa's second round of proposed redistricting maps are out and analysts say Republicans should feel more agreeable toward them than the first ones they rejected earlier this month.Why it matters: The map legislators ultimately choose will determine the distribution of political power at the legislative and Congressional levels for the next 10 years.And if these don't pass — legislators will move on to a third round of map proposals that a Republican-dominated Legislature can amend.The big picture: The map breaks up Iowa's urban strongholds that typically lean left: Des Moines, Ames, Iowa City and Cedar...

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO