TV & Videos

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing...

www.timesdaily.com

CNN

Netflix co-CEO on Dave Chappelle fallout: I screwed up

New York (CNN Business) — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has some regrets about how he handled Dave Chappelle's stand-up special, even though he still stands by Netflix's decision to stream the controversial act. In an interview with Variety late Tuesday, Sarandos admitted that he "screwed up" the internal communication with...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle ‘Open’ to Discussing Controversial Jokes in ‘The Closer’

Dave Chappelle appears to be willing, at some point, to discuss his controversial jokes about the LGBTQ+ community in his new Netflix special The Closer. In a statement, a rep for Chappelle said, “Dave stands by his Art. Both sides of the street are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure our communities will come together. As Dave said in his special, ‘No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together.’” The statement arrived after trans employees and allies at Netflix staged a walkout in protest of the jokes in The Closer. The...
CELEBRITIES
Dave Chappelle
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle Mocks Cancel Culture at Celebrity-Packed Screening Event

Dave Chappelle was greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow celebrities during the screening of his Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, despite the recent controversy over his Netflix stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The comedian has received criticism about the special, which some critics say contains transphobic material. “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” he said on Thursday night at the Hollywood Bowl, The Hollywood Reporter reports. He also went further, calling out specific outlets during the night: “Fuck Twitter. Fuck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to...
CELEBRITIES
#Comedy#Ap
