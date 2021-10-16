CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film and TV Crews Pack Up Their Tools in Anticipation of a Strike

By Gene Maddaus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm and TV workers left the job site on Friday uncertain of when they would return, as negotiators were expected to work through the weekend in hopes of avoiding a crippling strike. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees advised members to bring home any tools and equipment that...

