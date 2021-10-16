Lehigh Acres man seen riding lawn mower to the 7-Eleven on SR 82

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A Florida man caught “mowing and going.”

A viewer snapped a photo of a Lehigh Acres man riding his lawn mower down the road to the 7-Eleven on Blackstone Drive and SR 82.

Neighbors said they always see him riding his mower up the street and that he does it for fun.

While it is illegal, those in Lehigh Acres said it makes them smile.

“That’s definitely a Florida grown man,” says Jeffery Jean-Jacques.