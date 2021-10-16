CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

2022 DL Brian Allen: "Illinois really just wasn't a fit for me"

By Ryan Easterling
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, 2022 DL Brian Allen Jr. decommitted from Illinois....

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

It's official: Minnesota has Nebraska's number

MINNEAPOLIS — You won’t often hear a Division I football coach use the word “perfect.”. Not even the King of the Catchphrase PJ Fleck, whose lexicon of verbal confection might be as complex as the Elvish language J.R.R. Tolkien invented for his “Lord of the Rings” books. But that’s exactly...
MINNESOTA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes beat No. 18 N.C. State to end Miami’s losing streak to Power Five programs

When asked about N.C. State’s dominant defense earlier in the week, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke told reporters, “I don’t think they can really stop us.” While the Wolfpack provided Miami with plenty of resistance on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, Van Dyke backed up his comments with the best offensive performance of his young career en route to ending UM’s losing streak against ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Fires Back at Fan on Social Media During WVU TCU Game

Morgantown, West Virginia – In the first quarter of the West Virginia TCU game last night, a fan tweeted the following message directly to Mountaineers Director of Athletics Shane Lyons: “Maybe Shane Lyons will wake up and get this fixed! This is embarrassing!”. At the time, the Mountaineers were down...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img#St Thomas More
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois' 2022 recruiting class takes hit as homegrown DL decommits

Back in August, 3-star defensive line prospect Brian Allen Jr. announced he had chosen to continue his football career at Illinois. At the time, Allen had just two teams on his prospective list, the Illini and Iowa. Today, Allen announced over his Twitter feed that he would be reopening his...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTAJ

Illinois takes Penn State in overtime, gives Nittany Lions a second loss

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18 Saturday. The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Riverside Press Enterprise

UCLA, Chip Kelly have a lot to play for against Oregon

LOS ANGELES — Chip Kelly has led UCLA to a winning record and made the Bruins into a legitimate contender in the Pac-12 South at the midway point. The Bruins enter a difficult part of their conference schedule during a football season that already began with high expectations while fielding a roster that consists of players recruited by Kelly’s staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beaconjournal.com

How did Ohio State beat Indiana? Scarlet & Gray Matter analysis on Buckeyes game

Observations on Saturday's Ohio State-Indiana game by Joey Kaufman:. • Short-attention span synopsis: A beatdown in Bloomington. No bye-week rust. Ohio State soaked the Hoosiers. C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson form a dynamic duo. The October defense is night and day from the September defense. The Buckeyes are back to being boring good. Indiana is a basketball school again.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Mitch Rodrigue out as Colorado's offensive line coach

BuffStampede.com can confirm Mitch Rodrigue was fired as Colorado's offensive line coach, a day after the Buffaloes gave up six sacks in a 26-3 loss at California. Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi was the first to report the news. Rodrigue joined Karl Dorrell's staff in March of 2020, and coached in...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Las Vegas odds for WVU-Iowa State

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia will be back in Morgantown, welcoming newly-ranked Iowa State to town. According to our friends at Caesar's Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 7-point underdogs. The over/under for the game is set at 47.5 points.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy