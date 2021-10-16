2022 DL Brian Allen: "Illinois really just wasn't a fit for me"

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO