2022 DL Brian Allen: "Illinois really just wasn't a fit for me"

MINNEAPOLIS — You won’t often hear a Division I football coach use the word “perfect.”. Not even the King of the Catchphrase PJ Fleck, whose lexicon of verbal confection might be as complex as the Elvish language J.R.R. Tolkien invented for his “Lord of the Rings” books. But that’s exactly...
Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids. After a 10-4 year in 2016 to...
When asked about N.C. State’s dominant defense earlier in the week, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke told reporters, “I don’t think they can really stop us.” While the Wolfpack provided Miami with plenty of resistance on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, Van Dyke backed up his comments with the best offensive performance of his young career en route to ending UM’s losing streak against ...
At LSU, if you aren’t coaching a title contender, you’re on the hot seat. Ed Orgeron’s Tigers are 8-7 since their 2019 national championship. That win rate won’t cut it in Baton Rouge. After a home loss to Auburn this past weekend, Orgeron could be nearing the end of his LSU tenure.
I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
Brian Allen became almost a forgotten player for the Rams last year. He was on the 53-man roster all season, but he didn’t take a single snap and wasn’t even active on most game days. Considering he suffered a serious knee injury in 2019, everyone saw his lack of involvement as the result of a lengthy rehab process.
On The ESPN College Football Podcast this week, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit discussed the current state of the ACC, including the emergence of Pittsburgh and North Carolina State as well (...)
Morgantown, West Virginia – In the first quarter of the West Virginia TCU game last night, a fan tweeted the following message directly to Mountaineers Director of Athletics Shane Lyons: “Maybe Shane Lyons will wake up and get this fixed! This is embarrassing!”. At the time, the Mountaineers were down...
Back in August, 3-star defensive line prospect Brian Allen Jr. announced he had chosen to continue his football career at Illinois. At the time, Allen had just two teams on his prospective list, the Illini and Iowa. Today, Allen announced over his Twitter feed that he would be reopening his...
This Clemson commit made a house call on Friday night. In the first quarter of IMG Academy's (Bradenton, Fla.) 49-8 win over East St. Louis (IL.), four-star safety pledge Keon Sabb returned a pick-six for (...)
Over the course of an unprecedented nine overtimes, Illinois survived Penn State's botched attempt at a trick play, lost its quarterback and a powerful running back to injury, and failed to gain just three measly yards again and again.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18 Saturday. The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point […]
LOS ANGELES — Chip Kelly has led UCLA to a winning record and made the Bruins into a legitimate contender in the Pac-12 South at the midway point. The Bruins enter a difficult part of their conference schedule during a football season that already began with high expectations while fielding a roster that consists of players recruited by Kelly’s staff.
Observations on Saturday's Ohio State-Indiana game by Joey Kaufman:. • Short-attention span synopsis: A beatdown in Bloomington. No bye-week rust. Ohio State soaked the Hoosiers. C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson form a dynamic duo. The October defense is night and day from the September defense. The Buckeyes are back to being boring good. Indiana is a basketball school again.
BuffStampede.com can confirm Mitch Rodrigue was fired as Colorado's offensive line coach, a day after the Buffaloes gave up six sacks in a 26-3 loss at California. Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi was the first to report the news. Rodrigue joined Karl Dorrell's staff in March of 2020, and coached in...
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia will be back in Morgantown, welcoming newly-ranked Iowa State to town. According to our friends at Caesar's Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 7-point underdogs. The over/under for the game is set at 47.5 points.
