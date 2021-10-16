CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Cold front!

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs Friday were in the upper 80s. Big change for Saturday! Cold front moves through overnight with lows mostly in the 60s. The wind is...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9

Cold front moves in Monday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A very strong Pacific system continues to move inland and will bring weather impacts to our area soon. We'll have another warm day around 90 in Tucson Monday, but winds will be picking up ahead of the approaching cold front. Monday night into Tuesday morning the...
TUCSON, AZ
wpde.com

Cold front moves in for the start of the workweek

After what has been a warm weekend across the eastern Carolinas, we have not one but two cold fronts on the way that will deliver fall air in time for Halloween weekend!. The first cold front arrives late Monday. It will be warm once again Monday afternoon ahead of the front. A developing low pressure off the coast brings a round of showers in the morning before giving way to a drier afternoon. Be ready to use your umbrella Monday morning as you head out to work and school!
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
WDSU

Sunday Rain & Monday Record Temps

NEW ORLEANS — At the coast, light to heavy morning rain may lead to 20-30% afternoon storm chances. Then we may experience record breaking temperatures on Monday with more Southeast Louisiana weather transitions to finish out next week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KRIS 6 News

Warm and humid today, but cold front is coming

Expect hot and muggy conditions with early morning foggy conditions continuing until Wednesday. Then, a cold front will arrive by midday Wednesday and bring cooler and drier conditions back to South Texas.
KZTV 10

Warm and humid today, but a cold front is coming

Expect hot and muggy conditions with early morning foggy conditions continuing until Wednesday. Then, a cold front will arrive by midday Wednesday and bring cooler and drier conditions back to South Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold
WDSU

Near-record heat, then strong storms, then cooler temperatures

NEW ORLEANS — Sunshine, strong storms, near-record temperatures and much cooler weather -- there's a lot happening in our forecast this week!. First things first, tonight will be mild to fairly warm in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy and areas of dense fog could develop in the morning hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foxsanantonio.com

Cold front to move into the area later this week

Expect some patchy fog and overcast skies to start out Monday. Clouds will decrease late morning and we’ll heat things up during the afternoon. I’m forecasting 92 on Monday and the record high is 91 set back in 2010. A cold front will move through Wednesday morning, and out ahead...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC6.com

Busy weather week ahead: several rain chances & a windy coastal storm

Clouds are beginning to increase Sunday evening as a low pressure system & its warm front approach our area. Clouds continue to increase, and rain arrives late Sunday night as the frontal system gets closer. Rain continues Monday morning, tapering off a bit in the afternoon but it remains cloudy....
ENVIRONMENT
alabamanews.net

A Mostly Cloudy Sunday, But Two Cold Fronts On The Way

TODAY: Clouds have been hanging around since morning, but fortunately no rain has been reported so far. Temperatures have been around average, especially with all the cloud cover. Clouds are expected to hang around through the evening. TONIGHT: This heavy cloud cover will be hanging around tonight, and temperatures will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Soggy Start To Monday, Afternoon Storms Likely

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grab the rain gear and keep it handy throughout the day. Showers moved across parts of South Florida on Monday morning. The rain chance for the day is high due to plenty of moisture and a lingering frontal boundary. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. A warm, steamy day ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night some showers will be possible. Tuesday expect spotty storms due to lingering moisture. Drier and warmer on Wednesday with more sunshine. Highs will climb to the upper 80s. Another front is forecast to move in late week along with a surge of moisture that will increase our chance for passing showers Thursday and Friday. In the wake of that front, drier air will move in just in time for Halloween weekend. It will be less humid and slightly cooler with lows falling to the upper 60s Friday night and possibly the mid-60s by Sunday morning. Highs will be pleasant in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy