Dems look to turn North Carolina blue in 2022 midterms

MSNBC
 9 days ago

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 53

beachen mama
9d ago

Too bad the whole country is going deep red.. it’s literally history. Every time a new president wins election, midterms flip to the other party and on top of that old Joe is making it a million times easier for the republicans to flip congress and senate 😂

Reply(6)
31
Rick
9d ago

Yeah, let's raise taxes, create unaffordable housing, provide sanctuary for illegals and have the homeless everywhere. Seems to work for other blue states!!

Reply
17
mooseplayer
9d ago

weve already got a dumbass democratic governor we dont need more dumbasses in the state.

Reply
51
