Rep. Dean: Local officials face ‘horrendous threats’ from ‘ligaments of Donald Trump’
Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the importance of local...www.msnbc.com
Being concerned about your children being taught perversion and racism should be a concern of all Americans. But, like the leftist sheep predictably do, this politician took the easy way out and claimed victim status.
Hate groups.....Parents expressing concern over their children’s education are now labeled hate groups. No one likes being labeled period. For instance if I labeled someone a “drama queen” because they can’t process anyone disagreeing with them, would that be fair?
If you let someone else shape your child’s morality you’re not a fit parent. Never give up your precious children you and you alone, are responsible for your children.
