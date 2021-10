***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Kris Martin heard that his younger brother Kyle went missing during a kayak trip down the Hoback River outside of Jackson, his immediate thought was that he would fly out from Pennsylvania to go find him. Even today, more than 26 years later, Kris still remembers the phone call from his father Paul and mom Linn and the fear and grief in Paul’s voice when he delivered the news to Kris.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO