It is with a great deal of pleasure that I endorse and support Bill Danielson for Irmo Town Council. I have known Bill for many years and in many different capacities. Serving with Bill on the Glenforest School Board for 3 years really showed me his leadership skills. (Glenforest School is a school that works with students who learn differently than others and most are on the autistic spectrum.) Bill always took the time to gather information, analyze it, and then work with others to make the correct decision.

