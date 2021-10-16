Friday Night Lights 10/15/2021 Part 2

Meadville 48 – Oil City 0 F

Reynolds 47 – Lakeview 27

Greenville 49 – McDonald (OH) 35

Slippery Rock 35- Sharon 33 F

Mercyhurst and Edinboro face off Saturday at Sox Harrison Stadium

The local college football scene this Saturday features the area’s first of three rivalries this fall when Mercyhurst visits Edinboro.

The Lakers look to end a five-game losing streak on the year while also trying to make it three straight in the series against Edinboro. Mercyhurst has given three quarterbacks reps through six games, including: Mike Lowery, Joe Carter and Brian Alsobrooks.

For Jake Nulph’s Fighting Scots, it’s a 1-4 start to the year after Edinboro beat Seton Hill on the road two weeks ago, followed by a homecoming loss to Slippery Rock with true freshman Isaac Bernard.

For both sides, it’s about the pursuit of bragging rights in Erie County in the first of three local rivalries in the area.

College Football Schedule for Saturday

Men’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 4- Holy Cross 4 F/OT

Women’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 5 – Union 0 F

