Michael Caine announces retirement from acting after role in ‘Best Sellers’

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFFBY_0cSygu3b00
Retiring: Actor Michael Caine said he has played his last role in film. The 88-year-old actor has won two Academy Awards during his career. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Two-time Academy Award winner Michael Caine is taking his final curtain call.

Caine, 88, announced his retirement from acting Friday, saying his onscreen appearance in “Best Sellers” will be his final film credit, People reported.

Caine made his comments on the BBC Radio show “Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review,” the magazine reported.

“Best Seller,” which was released Sept. 17, features Caine as Harris Shaw, a grumpy retired author who embarks on one last book tour to help support a young publisher, according to Screen Rant.

“Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really,” Caine said on the radio program. “Because I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can’t walk very well.

The film, which was shot in Montreal in 2019, also stars Scott Speedman, Cary Elwes and Ellen Wong, People reported.

“I think it would be (my last role),” Caine said. “There haven’t been any offers, obviously, for two years, because nobody’s been making any movies I want to do. But also, I’m 88. There aren’t exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88.”

Caine has been nominated for five Academy Awards, winning twice as best supporting actor for “Hannah and Her Sisters” in 1986 and “The Cider House Rules” in 1999. His last nomination came for best actor in 2002 for “The Quiet American.”

Caine also has won three Golden Globes, People reported.

Caine made his breakout performance in the 1964 war film “Zulu” and received his first Oscar nomination two years later in the lead role of “Alfie.” He also starred in “The Italian Job” (1969), “Get Carter” (1971) and “The Man Who Would Be King” (1975).

Caine also played Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth, in the Batman “Dark Knight” Trilogy, People reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

