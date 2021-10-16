Caltech alum Eric Garen presenting at live author series on Oct. 19

Pasadena Independent Oct 15, 2021

CaltechLive! is continuing its Behind the Book author series with educator/astrophotographer Eric Garen — a Caltech alumni — and his work “Poems of the Planets: Solar System Science in Verse and Prose” during a virtual event on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. PST.

Originally written with middle school students in mind, the book invites readers of all ages to enjoy and further consider the wonders of our solar system, particularly the distinct features that make the planets so fascinating to study.

The book’s planetary science advisor, and Caltech assistant professor of planetary science and astronomy, Katherine de Kleer will join Garen for his virtual talk.

“As the book explores the solar system, readers are introduced to important basic concepts in chemistry, physics, biology, geology, and oceanography as well as topics in geography, history and mythology,” said Garen. “The interrelationships between these disciplines create a more comprehensive understanding of each and of our amazing solar system. While I’ve tried to make every concept as clear as possible; I also tried not to oversimplify either the words or the science.”

While this event is free, an advance reservation is required and can be made by going to https://events.caltech.edu/series/behind_the_book/eric-garen#make-a-reservation.

For questions about the event, contact the Caltech Ticket Office via email at events@caltech.edu or leave a message at (626) 395-4652. Please allow 48 hours for a response.