Big plays thwart Guyer’s bid to knock off Allen

There are moments in a football game when it seems likes history repeats itself, and that was immediately the case Friday night in Guyer’s 38-31 loss to Allen at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

From the opening moments, Guyer (7-1, 3-1 District 5-6A) was behind the eight ball as Allen’s Jaylen Jenkins ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play, which echoed the events of the 2020 meeting between these two.

Guyer was able to respond with a touchdown on its opening drive as Jackson Arnold connected with Grayson O’Bara to knot the score at 7.

But a lot like last year, Allen was able to build an early lead thanks to a strong ground game and keep Guyer at arm’s length for the entire night.

“We got off serve [by] one score,” Guyer coach Rodney Webb said. “That’s what it was constantly, all night. We get it back to three, they get it back to 10.”

Guyer struggled to get Allen off the field on crucial third downs all night, as the Eagles converted four of its first five third downs on drives that ended up in the end zone.

On Allen’s second drive of the night, quarterback Mike Hawkins scrambled for a 16-yard gain on third-and-9. Four plays later, Hawkins found Jacob Brasher for a 19-yard touchdown pass that ended up being the go-ahead score.

Guyer, which racked up more than 500 yards of offense against Allen, moved the ball well on the ensuing drive but could not convert a fourth down in the Allen red zone. Instead of opting for the field goal to make possibly make it 14-10, Allen turned the turnover on downs into a touchdown to make it 21-7.

“In that particular situation, we had a play we liked and we just didn’t hit on it,” Webb said.

In those crucial situations all game, Guyer seemed to face immense pressure off the edge by Allen, which racked up eight sacks in the game — something that was unexpected by Webb and his team.

But unlike last year, Guyer was never completely out of it. Despite being down a couple of scores, Guyer had an opportunity to bookend halftime with touchdowns to draw it even.

With 1:13 left in the second quarter, Arnold hit Jace Wilson on a 22-yard laser to make it 21-14. Part one of the plan was successful; however, Allen was able to end the half with a field goal to keep the game at two scores.

“We were thinking, ‘We’re going to come out and take the opening and tie it,’ but we never could,” Webb said.

Guyer did just that but could not make up any ground in the quarter despite drawing to within three points twice.

Arnold, who finished with 307 yards passing and two touchdown throws, was disappointed in the loss despite playing a talented team.

“It’s sucks, obviously, but that’s a damn good team,” Arnold said. “At the end, it made us better.”

That was the message that Webb preached to his team after the loss: Allen made his team better, and his Wildcats made Allen better. With the possibility of a district title likely gone, Guyer turns its focus on finishing out the regular season and continuing to improve as it eyes a deep playoff run.

“District championships is something we really preach,” Webb said. “Those trophies are nice to get, but that’s not something we talk about a lot.”