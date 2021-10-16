CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Big plays thwart Guyer's bid to knock off Allen

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 9 days ago
There are moments in a football game when it seems likes history repeats itself, and that was immediately the case Friday night in Guyer’s 38-31 loss to Allen at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.

From the opening moments, Guyer (7-1, 3-1 District 5-6A) was behind the eight ball as Allen’s Jaylen Jenkins ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run on the game’s first play, which echoed the events of the 2020 meeting between these two.

Guyer was able to respond with a touchdown on its opening drive as Jackson Arnold connected with Grayson O’Bara to knot the score at 7.

But a lot like last year, Allen was able to build an early lead thanks to a strong ground game and keep Guyer at arm’s length for the entire night.

“We got off serve [by] one score,” Guyer coach Rodney Webb said. “That’s what it was constantly, all night. We get it back to three, they get it back to 10.”

Guyer struggled to get Allen off the field on crucial third downs all night, as the Eagles converted four of its first five third downs on drives that ended up in the end zone.

On Allen’s second drive of the night, quarterback Mike Hawkins scrambled for a 16-yard gain on third-and-9. Four plays later, Hawkins found Jacob Brasher for a 19-yard touchdown pass that ended up being the go-ahead score.

Guyer, which racked up more than 500 yards of offense against Allen, moved the ball well on the ensuing drive but could not convert a fourth down in the Allen red zone. Instead of opting for the field goal to make possibly make it 14-10, Allen turned the turnover on downs into a touchdown to make it 21-7.

“In that particular situation, we had a play we liked and we just didn’t hit on it,” Webb said.

In those crucial situations all game, Guyer seemed to face immense pressure off the edge by Allen, which racked up eight sacks in the game — something that was unexpected by Webb and his team.

But unlike last year, Guyer was never completely out of it. Despite being down a couple of scores, Guyer had an opportunity to bookend halftime with touchdowns to draw it even.

With 1:13 left in the second quarter, Arnold hit Jace Wilson on a 22-yard laser to make it 21-14. Part one of the plan was successful; however, Allen was able to end the half with a field goal to keep the game at two scores.

“We were thinking, ‘We’re going to come out and take the opening and tie it,’ but we never could,” Webb said.

Guyer did just that but could not make up any ground in the quarter despite drawing to within three points twice.

Arnold, who finished with 307 yards passing and two touchdown throws, was disappointed in the loss despite playing a talented team.

“It’s sucks, obviously, but that’s a damn good team,” Arnold said. “At the end, it made us better.”

That was the message that Webb preached to his team after the loss: Allen made his team better, and his Wildcats made Allen better. With the possibility of a district title likely gone, Guyer turns its focus on finishing out the regular season and continuing to improve as it eyes a deep playoff run.

“District championships is something we really preach,” Webb said. “Those trophies are nice to get, but that’s not something we talk about a lot.”

Denton Record-Chronicle

Tailgater of the Week: Raising the next generation of fans (and players?)

For Lou Stricklin, who’s been a UNT fan for decades, home games mean hours of family, friends and fun — and raising the next generation of Mean Green enthusiasts. Stricklin, a Coppell resident with DFW roots, graduated from the University of North Texas with an English degree in the late ’90s. More than 20 years later, he now works in marketing, and his fandom hasn’t left. He’s been tailgating at home games for a decade and a half, and came out Saturday with a family friend and his kids.
COPPELL, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Aubrey's Braylon Colgrove repeats as Football Player of the Week

For the second week in a row, Aubrey running back Braylon Colgrove has been named the Denton Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week, as voted on by DRC readers. Colgrove rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries in Aubrey's 48-28 win over Sanger last week. The performance pushed him over 1,000 yards for the season, as he came in needing just 68 yards to reach the mark. Colgrove didn't run away with the Player of the Week award, however, as he barely edged out Guyer's Grayson O'Bara with 140 votes. O'Bara topped out at 125 votes. Braswell's Ja'Ryan Wallace and Pilot Point's Ish Harris were also up for consideration for this week's Player of the Week.
AUBREY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Briefly UNT

North Texas hit .282 as a team and put together a seven-point comeback in the first set on their way to a four-set victory (25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19) over UTSA on Thursday night. The win marks seven straight victories for UNT (14-8, 7-2) in Conference USA action. The Mean Green...
SPORTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Liberty 35, UNT 26

UNT — DeAndre Torrey 2 run (Aaron Beckham kick), 6:04. Key play — On third-and-1 from the Liberty 3, Torrey picked up a yard and the first down. Liberty — Kevin Shaa 27 pass (Brayden Beck kick), 2:02. Drive — Six plays, 93 yards. Drive time — 2:02. Key play...
LIBERTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Volleyball roundup: Denton outlasts Justin Northwest in five-set battle

JUSTIN — Looking to keep a hold of the third seed in District 6-5A standings, Denton picked up a huge five-set win over Justin Northwest on Tuesday night. The Lady Broncos won 25-22 23-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-10. Lauren Perry was one of three players with double-digit kills, leading the way with 21 on the night. Tessa Gerwig and Taryn Morris added 15 and 11, respectively. Abby Folsom dished out 44 assists to go along with four kills and two aces.
JUSTIN, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Sanger Lady Indians thrash Gainesville on senior night

SANGER — With just one week to go in the high school volleyball season, every win is going to count for those squads that are still battling for playoff spots. Right on cue, Sanger got one of those wins over Gainesville in their District 9-4A matchup Tuesday night, when the Lady Indians swept the match 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 to nab their sixth district victory of the season.
SANGER, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Argyle cruises to second straight sweep, remains in tie for second place

FLOWER MOUND — The most difficult part of the District 7-4A schedule is clearly in Argyle’s rearview mirror. Proof of that was Tuesday’s 25-9, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Bridgeport, a match Argyle only briefly trailed in once. It was also the Lady Eagles’ second sweep in a row, and another one on Friday against rival Krum would be the momentum they’re looking for heading into their first postseason run under new coach Taryn Hill.
ARGYLE, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

