CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

‘Shady… Cronyism’ At Denver Parks And Rec Says City Council Member

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s two deputy managers in the Parks and Recreation Department, who were appointees of Mayor Michael Hancock, saw their job classifications changed last month to a status that provides hefty protections from removal and received pay increases of nearly $40,000 more per year each. Denver City Councilmember Amanda...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Mayor’s Youth Council members “Make a Difference” in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents fanned out across the Hub City Saturday to pick up trash or work on other beautification projects. It was all part of the city’s fifth year of participation in “Make a Difference Day.”. Among the folks taking part were nearly three dozen members of...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago gained Latino and lost Black residents in 2020 census. Latino aldermen want new City Council ward map to reflect population shift.

Latino aldermen want to create a new South Side Latino ward at the expense of a predominantly Black ward as they seek to increase their representation on the City Council in light of U.S. census data that showed Chicago’s Hispanic population has surpassed that of its decreasing Black population. Another Far South Side majority-Black ward would get moved to the booming West Loop and Near North ...
CHICAGO, IL
KRDO

Denver City Council to vote on reducing speed limits amid pedestrian crashes

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver City Council will be voting to reduce city speed limits amid pedestrian crashes in 2021. According to 9News, the city council plans to vote on an ordinance which will reduce speed limits on the streets from 25 mph to 20 mph. Areas where speed limits are not posted like neighborhood streets will have a default 25 mph.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KTEM NewsRadio

Should Killeen City Council Members Be Making More Money?

The Killeen City Council wants a pay raise, and in order for them to get it, you have to approve it. Before you say no, here's something you may not know. They basically work for free. I say basically because city council members only get $100 a month. Killeen's Mayor only makes $200 a month. (That's not including private pay from their day jobs, of course.)
KILLEEN, TX
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver auditor says city is doing a poor job keeping parks safe, clean

DENVER — The Denver auditor said the city isn't doing enough to keep its parks clean and safe, according to a new report. The audit was released Thursday afternoon and examines how Denver's Department of Parks and Recreation uses taxpayer dollars on parks. In 2018, Denver voters approved a 0.25% sales tax to support parks, trails and open spaces. The city's Parks Legacy Fund restricts this new revenue to maintaining current and new parks and acquiring additional land for future parks.
DENVER, CO
Chicago City Wire

City Council members push for eliminating Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing a challenge over the city’s vaccine mandate for employees. Two Chicago City Council members, 23rd Ward Alderman Silvana Tabares and 41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano, proposed an ordinance that would eliminate Lighfoot’s vaccine mandate. The aldermen argue that the city council must approve placing employees on leave for not cooperating with the policy.
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

Some Akron City Council members say mayor’s stimulus spending plan lacks collaboration

AKRON, Ohio – Some Akron City Council members are at odds with council leadership and Mayor Dan Horrigan over legislation authorizing the mayor to begin spending the city’s American Rescue Plan stimulus money. The conflict has parallels to the one playing out in Cleveland over the perceived lack of collaboration and transparency regarding the once-in-a-lifetime federal assistance to cities.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver City Council#Parks And Recreation#Cbs4 Rrb#Recreation Department#Csa
Wiscnews.com

Columbus has two new members on its city council

COLUMBUS – Michael Clark and Amy Roelke were chosen to become alderpersons for the city of Columbus during the Columbus City Council meeting on Tuesday. Clark is the alderperson for District 3 and Roelke will be the alderperson for District 2 beginning in November. The District 2 position is currently held by Paul Pyfferoen, who is moving from the district.
COLUMBUS, WI
wtoc.com

Swainsboro City Council members settle lawsuit against mayor

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are developments out of Swainsboro after three City Council members filed a lawsuit against the mayor. In the lawsuit, those three members claim the mayor ended a virtual council meeting early, which in turn kept them from voting. They say they believe the mayor did not want them to vote because of their race.
SWAINSBORO, GA
Axios Denver

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's administration accused of making "shady" moves

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's administration is insulating some of his top people to help prevent them from being ousted when his term ends in 2023.What's happening: Hancock appointees Scott Gilmore and John Martinez — two deputy managers in the city's Parks and Recreation Department — saw their job classifications change last month to a status that largely shields them from removal, CBS4 reports. The reshuffling also resulted in pay increases of nearly $40,000, bumping their salaries to $170,000 each.Why it matters: The reclassification from deputy managers to career service authority positions means Denver's next mayor would have a difficult time replacing Gilmore and Martinez.What they're saying: Council member Amanda Sawyer told CBS4 the Hancock administration's move is "shady" and an act of "cronyism." The other side: Parks and Recreation director Happy Haynes — who had the two jobs reclassified and is a mayoral appointee herself — defended the transition to CBS4 as a "business decision … to maintain progress on key game plan initiatives." The intrigue: Gilmore's shift comes after he faced questions of funneling taxpayer money for a new part to a construction company run by Gilmore's brother.Gilmore is also married to City Council president Stacie Gilmore.
DENVER, CO
mlstargazette.com

Sturgeon Lake City Council welcomes new member

Clerk positions in Sturgeon Lake will face big changes soon. Deputy Clerk Kathi Bennett approached the council with the request to reduce the number of hours worked in Sturgeon Lake. Bennett is also the Deputy Clerk and acting Clerk for the City of Willow River. City Clerk Loralea Beede-Slocum is...
STURGEON LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Jackson pastor sues city council members over garbage contract dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Jerusalem Church Pastor Dwayne Pickett has filed a lawsuit against Councilman Aaron Banks (Ward 6) and Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay (Ward 7) allegeding false bribery claims. Pickett said Banks started rumors that he offered the councilman $20,000 for a vote regarding the National Waste United contract. He said Banks also told […]
JACKSON, MS
pdjnews.com

City of Perry City Council considers vacancy of council member from his seat

At the City of Perry City Council Monday meeting, council members present considered the alleged vacancy of Mike Morrill from his seat as member of the Perry City Council. Mayor Bill Streller explained, according to state law and the city charter, a member can only miss fifty percent of all regular and special meetings. He went on to explain council member Morrill’s absences have exceeded this. …
POLITICS
Leavenworth Times

Basehor voters to pick mayor, City Council members

In the city of Basehor, there are contested races this year for mayor and the City Council. Incumbent Mayor David Breuer is facing a challenge from Richard Drennon, who currently serves as the president of the Basehor City Council. In the race for City Council, there are four candidates running...
BASEHOR, KS
ourquadcities.com

City council members could lift or keep pit-bull ban

Muscatine’s pit-bull restriction went into place in 2003, and now the city code prohibits pit-bull dogs within the city. But city council members could lift or keep the ban. Vanessa Lopez is an advocate when it comes to lifting the ban. She says dogs behave in the way they are raised.
MUSCATINE, IA
Mendota Reporter

City Council hears report on local parks

MENDOTA – The Mendota City Council heard a report about city parks and learned the police department will be getting new uniforms at the Oct. 18 regular council meeting. Police Chief Greg Kellen asked for and received the city council’s support in purchasing new uniforms for the department. The cost for the entire department will be $22,000. Kellen emphasized that the uniforms will be financed through the state drug account fund and will be at no cost to the taxpayers nor will the money come out of any budget. He said the uniforms will be of a stronger and lighter weight polyester fabric that will allow for better movement by the officers. He added that this will be the first change in uniform attire for the police department in 30 years.
MENDOTA, IL
GoLocalProv

Leaf Blower Battle - Providence City Council Members Propose New Limits

One of the growing issues of conflict in Providence and across the country is the impact of leaf blowers. Gas-powered leaf blowers are noisy, produce greenhouse gases, are dangerous for workers, and are a leading cause of noise pollution, according to critics. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy