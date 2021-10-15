‘Shady… Cronyism’ At Denver Parks And Rec Says City Council Member

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's administration is insulating some of his top people to help prevent them from being ousted when his term ends in 2023.What's happening: Hancock appointees Scott Gilmore and John Martinez — two deputy managers in the city's Parks and Recreation Department — saw their job classifications change last month to a status that largely shields them from removal, CBS4 reports. The reshuffling also resulted in pay increases of nearly $40,000, bumping their salaries to $170,000 each.Why it matters: The reclassification from deputy managers to career service authority positions means Denver's next mayor would have a difficult time replacing Gilmore and Martinez.What they're saying: Council member Amanda Sawyer told CBS4 the Hancock administration's move is "shady" and an act of "cronyism." The other side: Parks and Recreation director Happy Haynes — who had the two jobs reclassified and is a mayoral appointee herself — defended the transition to CBS4 as a "business decision … to maintain progress on key game plan initiatives." The intrigue: Gilmore's shift comes after he faced questions of funneling taxpayer money for a new part to a construction company run by Gilmore's brother.Gilmore is also married to City Council president Stacie Gilmore.

