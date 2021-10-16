CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCamey v.s. Wink

cbs7.com
 9 days ago

Forsan defeats Anson 50-27. Stanton defeats Coahoma 30-17. The McCamey Badgers...

www.cbs7.com

cbs7.com

Coahoma v.s. Stanton

Forsan defeats Anson 50-27. McCamey defeats Wink 42-32. The McCamey Badgers are the CBS7 Band of the Week. Midland Christian's Elijah Wall is the CBS7 Fan of the Week.
FORSAN, TX
cbs7.com

Forsan v.s. Anson

Stanton defeats Coahoma 30-17. McCamey defeats Wink 42-32. The McCamey Badgers are the CBS7 Band of the Week. Midland Christian's Elijah Wall is the CBS7 Fan of the Week.
STANTON, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Christian v.s. Plano John Paul II

Forsan defeats Anson 50-27. Stanton defeats Coahoma 30-17. McCamey defeats Wink 42-32. The McCamey Badgers are the CBS7 Band of the Week. Midland Christian's Elijah Wall is the CBS7 Fan of the Week.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Greenwood v.s. Sweetwater

Forsan defeats Anson 50-27. Stanton defeats Coahoma 30-17. McCamey defeats Wink 42-32. The McCamey Badgers are the CBS7 Band of the Week. Midland Christian's Elijah Wall is the CBS7 Fan of the Week.
SPORTS
cbs7.com

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. Odessa

Legacy’s Washington emerges as unlikely star after year away from football. In his first ever varsity start, Midland Legacy defensive back John Washington tied a school record with three interceptions in a game. However, that performance would likely have never happened if not for a shocking growth spurt, and a second chance.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FAN OF THE WEEK

Permian defeated San Angelo Central 21-7 in a district matchup Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. Coahoma defeated Reagan County 55-7 in a district matchup on Friday night.
ODESSA, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs7.com

OFFICE DEPOT LAWSUIT

Coahoma defeated Reagan County 55-7 in a district matchup on Friday night. Sweetwater defeats Pecos 61-37 in a district matchup Friday night at the Mustang Bowl. Legacy’s Washington emerges as unlikely star after year away from football. Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT. In his first ever varsity...
SWEETWATER, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Central

Coahoma defeated Reagan County 55-7 in a district matchup on Friday night. Sweetwater defeats Pecos 61-37 in a district matchup Friday night at the Mustang Bowl.
SWEETWATER, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Abilene vs. Odessa

Coahoma defeated Reagan County 55-7 in a district matchup on Friday night. Sweetwater defeats Pecos 61-37 in a district matchup Friday night at the Mustang Bowl.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Legacy star pitcher Shores commits to LSU

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy High School pitcher Chase Shores committed to Louisiana State University on Thursday to play college baseball. The Legacy senior announced his decision on Twitter. Shores has already caught the attention of major league baseball, standing at 6-foot-8 and with a fastball reaching close to 100...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Five inducted into MISD Hall of Legends

Recording of the CBS7 News at 6 Saturday newscast. Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. Abilene defeated Odessa 42-7 in a district matchup Friday night at Shotwell Stadium. Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT. Permian defeated San Angelo Central 21-7 in a district matchup Friday night...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Veteran needs kidney

Legacy’s Washington emerges as unlikely star after year away from football. In his first ever varsity start, Midland Legacy defensive back John Washington tied a school record with three interceptions in a game. However, that performance would likely have never happened if not for a shocking growth spurt, and a second chance.
FOOTBALL
cbs7.com

Valley Grub food truck

Legacy’s Washington emerges as unlikely star after year away from football. In his first ever varsity start, Midland Legacy defensive back John Washington tied a school record with three interceptions in a game. However, that performance would likely have never happened if not for a shocking growth spurt, and a second chance.
FOOTBALL
cbs7.com

LONGBOARDS

Permian defeated San Angelo Central 21-7 in a district matchup Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. Coahoma defeated Reagan County 55-7 in a district matchup on Friday night. Sweetwater defeats Pecos 61-37 in a district matchup Friday night at the Mustang Bowl. OFFICE DEPOT LAWSUIT. Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:13...
SWEETWATER, TX

