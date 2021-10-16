McCamey v.s. Wink

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland Legacy senior Donny Bishop and McCamey junior Matthew Rosas are two of the ten statewide nominees for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week award! Last Friday, Bishop – who was recently named the 6A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week – had 4 receptions, 175 yards receiving, […]
WINK, Texas (Nexstar) – The McCamey Badgers (5-1, 2-0) defeated the Wink Wildcats (4-3, 1-1) on Friday. Watch the video above to catch our postgame interview with Badgers head coach Michael Woodard and junior Matthew Rosas.
Legacy’s Washington emerges as unlikely star after year away from football. In his first ever varsity start, Midland Legacy defensive back John Washington tied a school record with three interceptions in a game. However, that performance would likely have never happened if not for a shocking growth spurt, and a second chance.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy High School pitcher Chase Shores committed to Louisiana State University on Thursday to play college baseball. The Legacy senior announced his decision on Twitter. Shores has already caught the attention of major league baseball, standing at 6-foot-8 and with a fastball reaching close to 100...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In his first ever varsity start, Midland Legacy defensive back John Washington tied a school record with three interceptions in a game. However, that performance would likely have never happened if not for a shocking growth spurt, and a second chance. Watch the video above to...
