Suns forward has concerning quote about contract situation with team

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deandre Ayton apparently is not the only Phoenix Suns player whose contract situation the team may be bungling right now. Suns forward Mikal Bridges spoke with reporters on Friday and sounded disheartened about not yet receiving an extension. “I sit there, just wait every day, keep improving and don’t...

larrybrownsports.com

