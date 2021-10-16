Suns forward has concerning quote about contract situation with team

The Phoenix Suns today signed forward Mikal Bridges to a multiyear contract extension. In 2020-21, Bridges averaged career highs of 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.88 blocks while shooting career highs of 54.3% from the field and 42.5% from three-point range. He also averaged 1.06 steals while turning the ball over just 0.79 times per game. Bridges recorded one of just four qualified seasons in NBA history of a player shooting at least 54% from the field and 42% from three-point range, joining John Stockton, Karl-Anthony Towns and Michael Porter Jr. He received the 11th-most votes for the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive teams, just missing selection. During the Suns’ run to the NBA Finals, Bridges started all 22 playoff games, averaging 11.1 points on 48.4% shooting from the field plus 4.3 rebounds and 1.00 steals.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO