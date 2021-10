Minecraft Live 2021 was a huge success, introducing many new features and additions to the game among which it also announced Minecraft Dungeons Seasonal Adventures!. Minecraft Dungeons Seasonal Adventures sets in a new progression ladder in Minecraft Dungeons that will provide rewards and missions to the player throughout the season. This seasonal theme is set to be the new feature of the game which will allow the players to progress through the missions and earning rewards throughout the season. This is basically the Battle Pass reward system that many of the other games such as Apex Legends, Call of Duty and Fortnite have.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO