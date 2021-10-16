CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Neola Tri-Center sets a fast pace to trip Sloan Westwood 51-14

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Sioux City Journal
 9 days ago

Neola Tri-Center took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Sloan Westwood 51-14 on October 15 in Iowa football action. Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ugly fight breaks out in stands during LSU-Ole Miss game

LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Tri#American Football#Trojans#Rebels#Moville Woodbury Central#Scorestream
CBS Pittsburgh

One Of The Area’s Top High School Football Prospects Chose To Stay At Perry High

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL. “I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.” During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Patriots Linebacker Has Classy Message For Zach Wilson

If New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson misses any time with the knee injury he suffered against the New England Patriots today, he’ll have Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon to blame. And Judon knows it. Taking to Twitter after the game, Judon had a message for the injured Jets quarterback....
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

It's official: Minnesota has Nebraska's number

MINNEAPOLIS — You won’t often hear a Division I football coach use the word “perfect.”. Not even the King of the Catchphrase PJ Fleck, whose lexicon of verbal confection might be as complex as the Elvish language J.R.R. Tolkien invented for his “Lord of the Rings” books. But that’s exactly...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
escalontimes.com

Fast Paced Action Thrills Crowd At 99 Speedway

Second-generation driver Gary Shafer Jr., of Stockton, continued his late season charge as he racked up his third consecutive victory for the Stockton Late Models (SLM) in Saturday’s 50-lap feature at the Stockton 99 Speedway, Oct. 9. Kimberly Rouse, of Stockton, sat on the pole while Shafer and Stockton’s Joey...
STOCKTON, CA
Yardbarker

Ravens Will Need to Start Fast to Keep Pace with Chargers

The Ravens have not scored a point in the first quarter in each of the past three games. However, Baltimore finished strong and won each of those matchups. The goal this week is to start fast against the Chargers and take control early. "I think we definitely have to make...
NFL
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Muldrow falls to Hilldale 51-14

The Bulldogs couldn’t overcome the Hornets’ fast start on Thursday night in Muskogee County as Muldrow lost 51-14 to Class 4A No. 9 Hilldale inside Hornet Stadium in a District 4A-4 contest. Muldrow slipped to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the district while Hilldale improved to 5-2 and 2-2. The Hornets scored 21 unanswered points in the opening period on three touchdown runs by Eric Virgil. Virgil…
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
humboldtsports.com

McGoldrick setting the pace again in the H-DNL

The Arcata junior won for the third straight week at Wednesday’s H-DNL cross country race at the Arcata Marsh and has established herself as the frontrunner this season once again. After dominating during her freshman campaign two years ago and winning all seven H-DNL races, including the league championships, McGoldrick...
ARCATA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy