Remsen St. Mary's pushes the mute button on Glidden-Ralston 53-0

25-14, 25-17, 25-18 After a strong win over North Union Wednesday night, the Kuemper Knights advanced to the semifinals in the Class 2A Region 5 bracket. The Knights started the match with a strong set one victory by a score of 25-14. One of Kuemper’s biggest hitters in this match was Kenzie Schon, who recorded seven kills in set one alone, and ended up with 15 overall. Set two was much closer between the Warriors and Knights. North Union shaved down the Kuemper lead to 14-13, but the Knights were able to respond with an 11-5 run that nabbed them the 25-17 set two win. Other big playmakers for Kuemper in this contest were Sophie Badding who recorded 10 kills and Ashlynn Badding who set the ball well and ended the night with 41 assists. Set three was close as well, but Kuemper was able to complete the sweep with a 25-18 set win over North Union.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO