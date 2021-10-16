CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UTSA vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooXFK_0cSydwvg00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UTSA Roadrunners vs. Rice Owls college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor talks with officials during the second half of Saturday s game with The Illinois fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The UTSA Roadrunners (6-0, 0-0 C-USA) host the Rice Owls (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at the Alamodome. Rice is a 17-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 53.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for UTSA vs. Rice

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA's games this season have gone over 53.5 points four of six times.
  • So far this season, 60% of Rice's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.7, is 3.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.4 points fewer than the 60.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 61.8 points, a number 8.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Owls games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

  • UTSA has played six games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Roadrunners have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 17 points or more.
  • UTSA's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Roadrunners average just 1.1 fewer points per game (37.5) than the Owls allow (38.6).
  • UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.6 points.
  • The Roadrunners average only 8.5 more yards per game (453.5) than the Owls give up per matchup (445.0).
  • UTSA is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 445.0 yards.
  • The Roadrunners have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Owls.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook .

Rice Stats and Trends

  • Rice has covered the spread once this season.
  • The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 17 points or more.
  • Rice's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
  • This year the Owls rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Roadrunners allow (22.3).
  • When Rice scores more than 22.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Owls collect just 9.5 fewer yards per game (349.8) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (359.3).
  • The Owls have turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (12).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
BamaCentral

What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said after the Tennessee Game

Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angry Tennessee fan holding a boot goes viral during Alabama game

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee fans have generated as much chatter in recent Volunteer games as the UT players on the field. This year’s “Third Saturday in October” game is in Tuscaloosa. One UT fan who made the trip to enemy territory went viral on Twitter thanks to the ESPN cameras.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Traylor
The Spun

Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game. The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury. The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

What Bret Bielema said following Illinois' shocking upset of Penn State

Both Illinois and No. 7 Penn State came into Saturday looking to make a statement on the defensive side of the ball. There was clear that the defenses would be the only reason that either team won as the game went into nine overtimes. At that point, it wouldn’t be which team’s offenses would get the edge, it would be which team’s defense would give up the deciding score.
ILLINOIS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Football#College Football#Utsa#Rice Owls#American Football#Utsa Roadrunners#C Usa#Utsa Stats
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Fans Roast James Franklin After Penn State’s Horrible Loss

For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all. Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy