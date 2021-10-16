UTSA vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UTSA Roadrunners vs. Rice Owls college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

The UTSA Roadrunners (6-0, 0-0 C-USA) host the Rice Owls (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at the Alamodome. Rice is a 17-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 53.5.

Odds for UTSA vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

UTSA's games this season have gone over 53.5 points four of six times.

So far this season, 60% of Rice's games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.7, is 3.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.4 points fewer than the 60.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 61.8 points, a number 8.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Owls games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played six games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Roadrunners have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 17 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Roadrunners average just 1.1 fewer points per game (37.5) than the Owls allow (38.6).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.6 points.

The Roadrunners average only 8.5 more yards per game (453.5) than the Owls give up per matchup (445.0).

UTSA is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 445.0 yards.

The Roadrunners have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Owls.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread once this season.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 17 points or more.

Rice's games this season have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

This year the Owls rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Roadrunners allow (22.3).

When Rice scores more than 22.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls collect just 9.5 fewer yards per game (349.8) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (359.3).

The Owls have turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats