Colorado State vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Colorado State Rams running back A'Jon Vivens (1) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) are 13-point underdogs in a home MWC matchup with the Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. A 45-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

New Mexico and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.4 points higher than the combined 37.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 4.5 points fewer than the 49.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Rams games this season is 49.8, 4.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.

The 45-point total for this game is 4.4 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Lobos games this season.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado State is 3-1-0 this season.

Colorado State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Rams rack up 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos allow (27.5).

The Rams rack up 38.0 more yards per game (385.0) than the Lobos give up per contest (347.0).

When Colorado State piles up more than 347.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Lobos have forced (8).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this season.

This year, the Lobos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 13 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Lobos put up 15.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Rams surrender (22.0).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.0 points.

The Lobos collect 46.1 fewer yards per game (282.7) than the Rams give up per outing (328.8).

This season the Lobos have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (5).

Season Stats