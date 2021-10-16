CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah vs. Arizona State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Utah Utes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls a play against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

Oddsmakers expect a competitive game when the Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is favored by 1 point. The point total is set at 51.

Odds for Utah vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

  • Utah and its opponents have scored at least 51 points just two times this season.
  • Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 64.1 points per game, 13.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 11.8 points more than the 39.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Utes games have an average total of 49.8 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Sun Devils have averaged a total of 52.2 points, 1.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

  • Utah has one win against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more in three chances.
  • Utah's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Utes average 14.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Sun Devils give up (16.2).
  • When Utah scores more than 16.2 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Utes collect 390.4 yards per game, 91.4 more yards than the 299 the Sun Devils give up per matchup.
  • When Utah churns out more than 299 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Utes have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Sun Devils have forced (9).
Arizona State Stats and Trends

  • Arizona State has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • The Sun Devils covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1 point or more.
  • Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • This season the Sun Devils average 10.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Utes give up (23).
  • When Arizona State records more than 23 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Sun Devils average 440.2 yards per game, 100.8 more yards than the 339.4 the Utes give up.
  • In games that Arizona State picks up more than 339.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Sun Devils have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Utes have forced (7).
Season Stats

