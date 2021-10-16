Iowa State vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas State Wildcats college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws the ball as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu21 Jpg

The Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) are 6.5-point favorites on the road at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium against the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both teams have stout rush defenses, with the Cyclones ninth against the run in the nation, and the Wildcats sixth defending the rushing attack. A total of 51 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in three of four games this season.

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of five games this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.6 points per game, 11.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 38.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.4 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Cyclones games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 51.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cyclones rack up 10.8 more points per game (33.8) than the Wildcats give up (23.0).

When Iowa State records more than 23.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones average 99.4 more yards per game (442.0) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (342.6).

When Iowa State piles up more than 342.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook .

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 3-2-0 this season.

This season, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Kansas State has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Wildcats average 13.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Cyclones give up (15.6).

When Kansas State puts up more than 15.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 128.0 more yards per game (360.4) than the Cyclones give up per outing (232.4).

When Kansas State totals over 232.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Cyclones' takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats