Washington State vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Washington State Cougars vs. Stanford Cardinal college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) makes a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

The Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are slight, 1-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. The over/under is 53 for the contest.

Odds for Washington State vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

  • Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in three of six games this season.
  • In 66.7% of Stanford's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 1.2 points above the 51.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 59.5 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 54.4 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington State Stats and Trends

  • Washington State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • This season, the Cougars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Washington State's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
  • This year, the Cougars score just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal allow (27.0).
  • Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.0 points.
  • The Cougars collect 34.5 fewer yards per game (373.7), than the Cardinal allow per matchup (408.2).
  • When Washington State totals over 408.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).
Stanford Stats and Trends

  • Stanford has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in five chances).
  • Stanford's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Cardinal rack up just 1.0 more point per game (25.8) than the Cougars allow (24.8).
  • Stanford is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.
  • The Cardinal collect 47.3 fewer yards per game (352.2) than the Cougars allow per contest (399.5).
  • The Cardinal have turned the ball over five times, eight fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats

