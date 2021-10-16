Washington State vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Washington State Cougars vs. Stanford Cardinal college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) makes a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back DeAndre Pierce (2) during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State

The Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are slight, 1-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. The over/under is 53 for the contest.

Odds for Washington State vs. Stanford

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in three of six games this season.

In 66.7% of Stanford's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.2 points above the 51.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 59.5 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.4 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Cougars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year, the Cougars score just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal allow (27.0).

Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.0 points.

The Cougars collect 34.5 fewer yards per game (373.7), than the Cardinal allow per matchup (408.2).

When Washington State totals over 408.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, seven more than the Cardinal's takeaways (5).

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in five chances).

Stanford's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Cardinal rack up just 1.0 more point per game (25.8) than the Cougars allow (24.8).

Stanford is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.8 points.

The Cardinal collect 47.3 fewer yards per game (352.2) than the Cougars allow per contest (399.5).

The Cardinal have turned the ball over five times, eight fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats