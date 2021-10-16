Boise State vs. Air Force College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Boise State Broncos vs. Air Force Falcons college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos encourages his team from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) the edge when they host the Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MWC foes at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is favored by 3.5 points. The point total is set at 52.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Boise State vs. Air Force

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points in three of six games this season.

Air Force has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.2 points per game, 12.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 38 points per game, 14 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.8 points per game in 2021, 9.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 48 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is four points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Broncos score 15.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons allow (16.2).

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.2 points.

The Broncos rack up 367.3 yards per game, 86.5 more yards than the 280.8 the Falcons give up per matchup.

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 280.8 yards.

This year, the Broncos have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook .

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 4-1-0 this season.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Falcons score 32.7 points per game, 10.9 more than the Broncos allow (21.8).

When Air Force scores more than 21.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Falcons average 423.5 yards per game, just 9.2 more than the 414.3 the Broncos give up.

In games that Air Force amasses over 414.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Falcons have three turnovers, 13 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats