Liberty vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Liberty Flames vs. UL Monroe Warhawks college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Liberty Flames running back Troy Henderson (20) is ruled out of bounds on this catch in the fourth quarter as Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (20) defends at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames (5-1) are a massive 32.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3). The point total is set at 56.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

  • Liberty and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points or more only one time this year.
  • UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 5.6 points higher than the combined 50.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.8 points greater than the 50.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Flames games have an average total of 55.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

  • Liberty has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Flames average just 1.1 fewer points per game (35.3) than the Warhawks surrender (36.4).
  • Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 36.4 points.
  • The Flames collect 24.5 fewer yards per game (444.7) than the Warhawks give up per contest (469.2).
  • In games that Liberty churns out over 469.2 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Flames have six giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have eight takeaways .
UL Monroe Stats and Trends

  • UL Monroe has covered the spread twice this season.
  • This season, the Warhawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 32.5 points or more.
  • UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Warhawks average 15.6 points per game, comparable to the 14.3 the Flames surrender.
  • When UL Monroe scores more than 14.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Warhawks collect 28.4 fewer yards per game (237.8) than the Flames allow per outing (266.2).
  • UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 266.2 yards.
  • The Warhawks have four giveaways this season, while the Flames have five takeaways .
Season Stats

