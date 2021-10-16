Alabama vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 23rd-ranked rush defense, play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and their 10th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Crimson Tide are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 59.5 points for this game.

Odds for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of six games this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 72.1 points per game, 12.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.5 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 54.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 17.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Crimson Tide put up 19.3 more points per game (44.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25.0).

Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 153.3 more yards per game (471.3) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (318.0).

Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 318.0 yards.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Bulldogs average 27.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up (22.0).

Mississippi State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 22.0 points.

The Bulldogs collect 428.6 yards per game, 127.9 more yards than the 300.7 the Crimson Tide allow.

Mississippi State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 300.7 yards.

The Bulldogs have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have nine takeaways .

Season Stats