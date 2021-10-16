CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbtXa_0cSydRlH00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's 23rd-ranked rush defense, play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC) and their 10th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Crimson Tide are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 59.5 points for this game.

Odds for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of six games this season.
  • Mississippi State's games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 72.1 points per game, 12.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.5 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.
  • Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 54.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

  • In Alabama's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Crimson Tide have been favored by 17.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Crimson Tide put up 19.3 more points per game (44.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25.0).
  • Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.0 points.
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 153.3 more yards per game (471.3) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (318.0).
  • Alabama is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 318.0 yards.
  • The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (8).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends

  • Mississippi State has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Bulldogs average 27.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up (22.0).
  • Mississippi State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 22.0 points.
  • The Bulldogs collect 428.6 yards per game, 127.9 more yards than the 300.7 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • Mississippi State is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 300.7 yards.
  • The Bulldogs have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have nine takeaways .
Season Stats

