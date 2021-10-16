CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Army Black Knights college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) receives the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. michigan defense sad bad

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3) and the first-ranked run defense will host the Army Black Knights (4-1) and the second-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Black Knights are massive, 14-point underdogs. The over/under is 37.5.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Army

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in three of five games this season.
  • So far this season, 80% of Army's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 37.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 16.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.7 points lower than the 41.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2021, nine more than Saturday's total.
  • The 49.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 12 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

  • Wisconsin has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • This season, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14 points or more.
  • Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • The Badgers put up 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.8 per matchup the Black Knights allow.
  • Wisconsin is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.
  • The Badgers rack up 103.6 more yards per game (379.6) than the Black Knights give up per outing (276).
  • When Wisconsin piles up more than 276 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Badgers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (5).
Army Stats and Trends

  • Army has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • Army's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Black Knights average 14 more points per game (34.4) than the Badgers surrender (20.4).
  • Army is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 20.4 points.
  • The Black Knights average 170 more yards per game (387.8) than the Badgers give up per outing (217.8).
  • Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 217.8 yards.
  • The Black Knights have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Badgers.
Season Stats

