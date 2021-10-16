Ole Miss vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tennessee Volunteers college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring offense, meet the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and their eighth-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rebels are only 1-point favorites. The point total is set at 82.5.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have scored at least 82.5 points or more just one time this year.

Tennessee's games have gone over 82.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 87.7, is 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 52.5 points per game, 30.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 73.1, 9.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 82.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 23.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered the spread twice this season.

This season, the Rebels have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Ole Miss has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year, the Rebels score 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers allow (21.5).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.

The Rebels rack up 217.3 more yards per game (561.6) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (344.3).

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 344.3 yards.

This year, the Rebels have three turnovers, five fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (8).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Tennessee's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Volunteers have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Tennessee has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Volunteers rack up 41.5 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rebels surrender (31.0).

When Tennessee scores more than 31.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Volunteers rack up 474.0 yards per game, 41.8 more yards than the 432.2 the Rebels allow.

Tennessee is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 432.2 yards.

The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Rebels have eight takeaways .

Season Stats