Ole Miss vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155QRx_0cSydLi900

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tennessee Volunteers college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring offense, meet the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2, 0-0 SEC) and their eighth-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Rebels are only 1-point favorites. The point total is set at 82.5.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss and its opponents have scored at least 82.5 points or more just one time this year.
  • Tennessee's games have gone over 82.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 87.7, is 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 52.5 points per game, 30.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Rebels games this season is 73.1, 9.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 82.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 23.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

  • Ole Miss has covered the spread twice this season.
  • This season, the Rebels have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Ole Miss has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rebels score 24.7 more points per game (46.2) than the Volunteers allow (21.5).
  • Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.
  • The Rebels rack up 217.3 more yards per game (561.6) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (344.3).
  • Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 344.3 yards.
  • This year, the Rebels have three turnovers, five fewer than the Volunteers have takeaways (8).
Tennessee Stats and Trends

  • In Tennessee's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Volunteers have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Tennessee has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Volunteers rack up 41.5 points per game, 10.5 more than the Rebels surrender (31.0).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 31.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Volunteers rack up 474.0 yards per game, 41.8 more yards than the 432.2 the Rebels allow.
  • Tennessee is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 432.2 yards.
  • The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Rebels have eight takeaways .
Season Stats

