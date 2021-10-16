CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Utah State Aggies vs. UNLV Rebels college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson takes reviews a play on the scoreboard during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents meet when the Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) visit the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Utah State is favored by a touchdown. The contest has an over/under of 64 points.

Odds for Utah State vs. UNLV

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

  • Utah State and its opponents have combined for 64 points only twice this season.
  • UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.8, is 16.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 67 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 61.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 64 over/under in this game is 8.2 points higher than the 55.8 average total in Rebels games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

  • In Utah State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Utah State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Aggies average 7.2 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Rebels allow (36.4).
  • Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.4 points.
  • The Aggies average 40.0 more yards per game (493.8) than the Rebels give up per matchup (453.8).
  • Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 453.8 yards.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (6).
UNLV Stats and Trends

  • UNLV has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 7-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • UNLV's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
  • The Rebels average 18.6 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Aggies give up (30.6).
  • The Rebels average 281.6 yards per game, 182.0 fewer yards than the 463.6 the Aggies allow.
  • This year the Rebels have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (6).
Season Stats

