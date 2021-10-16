Utah State vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Utah State Aggies vs. UNLV Rebels college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson takes reviews a play on the scoreboard during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents meet when the Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) visit the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Utah State is favored by a touchdown. The contest has an over/under of 64 points.

Odds for Utah State vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have combined for 64 points only twice this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.8, is 16.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 67 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 61.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64 over/under in this game is 8.2 points higher than the 55.8 average total in Rebels games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Utah State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Aggies average 7.2 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Rebels allow (36.4).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.4 points.

The Aggies average 40.0 more yards per game (493.8) than the Rebels give up per matchup (453.8).

Utah State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 453.8 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (6).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 7-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

UNLV's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Rebels average 18.6 points per game, 12.0 fewer than the Aggies give up (30.6).

The Rebels average 281.6 yards per game, 182.0 fewer yards than the 463.6 the Aggies allow.

This year the Rebels have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (6).

Season Stats