Oklahoma vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. TCU Horned Frogs college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Two of the nation's most prolific offenses square off when the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) take college football's ninth-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 16 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Sooners are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites. A total of 64 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

TCU's games have gone over 64 points in three of four chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 79.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.

Sooners games have an average total of 62 points this season, two fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64 total in this game is 4.5 points above the 59.5 average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Oklahoma has two wins against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 13.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Sooners average 41.2 points per game, 13.2 more than the Horned Frogs allow per outing (28).

When Oklahoma scores more than 28 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Sooners average 471.5 yards per game, 42.3 more yards than the 429.2 the Horned Frogs give up per matchup.

Oklahoma is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 429.2 yards.

This year, the Sooners have six turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (7).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in five games this season.

TCU has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs put up 14.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Sooners surrender (23.8).

When TCU puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Horned Frogs average 444.8 yards per game, 91.5 more yards than the 353.3 the Sooners allow.

In games that TCU amasses over 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have six giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 10 takeaways .

