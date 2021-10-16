Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTEP Miners college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs running back Marcus Williams Jr. (7) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32)during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3, 0-0 C-USA) are favored by 6.5 points when they hit the road to play the UTEP Miners (5-1, 0-0 C-USA) in C-USA action on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 55.5 points.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of five games this season.

UTEP's games have gone over 55.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 3.7 points lower than the two team's combined 59.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.1 points more than the 55.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 62 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Miners games this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs put up 11.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Miners surrender (22).

When Louisiana Tech records more than 22 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 413.2 yards per game, 111.9 more yards than the 301.3 the Miners allow per matchup.

In games that Louisiana Tech churns out more than 301.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have seven giveaways this season, while the Miners have 10 takeaways .

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Miners have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Miners put up 25.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Bulldogs give up (33.4).

The Miners collect 83.4 fewer yards per game (388.2) than the Bulldogs allow (471.6).

The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats