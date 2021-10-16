NC State vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the NC State Wolf Pack vs. Boston College Eagles college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and the 11th-ranked scoring defense will visit the Boston College Eagles (4-1, 0-0 ACC) and the 24th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Eagles are 3-point underdogs. The total is 51 points for this matchup.

Odds for NC State vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have scored at least 51 points only twice this season.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 16.8 points lower than the two team's combined 67.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 18.4 points greater than the 32.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 52.8 points per game in 2021, 1.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 54.1 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

This season, the Wolf Pack have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

NC State has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack score 32.2 points per game, 15.4 more than the Eagles surrender per matchup (16.8).

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Wolf Pack average 115.4 more yards per game (433.8) than the Eagles give up per matchup (318.4).

NC State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 318.4 yards.

The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Boston College's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year the Eagles score 19.8 more points per game (35.6) than the Wolf Pack give up (15.8).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 15.8 points.

The Eagles average 404.8 yards per game, 109.4 more yards than the 295.4 the Wolf Pack give up.

When Boston College amasses over 295.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have seven takeaways .

Season Stats