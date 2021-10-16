Nevada vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MWC rivals at Mackay Stadium. Hawaii is a two-touchdown underdog. The point total is 61.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook .

Over/Under Insights

Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points just twice this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 61.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.1 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.

This contest's total is 5.7 points above the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 56.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64.7 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 3.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

In Nevada's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this season when favored by 14 points or more (in two chances).

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 5.8 more points per game (36.8) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31).

When Nevada records more than 31 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect only 5.7 more yards per game (443) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (437.3).

Nevada is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 437.3 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over three times this season, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nevada at SISportsbook .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 14 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 27.8 points per game, three more than the Wolf Pack give up (24.8).

Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 42.9 more yards per game (417.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (374.6).

In games that Hawaii amasses over 374.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 12 times, five more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats