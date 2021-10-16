CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7ZEp_0cSydFPn00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell looks on before a game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MWC rivals at Mackay Stadium. Hawaii is a two-touchdown underdog. The point total is 61.5.

Odds for Nevada vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

  • Nevada has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points just twice this season.
  • Hawaii's games have gone over 61.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 3.1 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 5.7 points above the 55.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 56.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 64.7 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 3.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Nevada Stats and Trends

  • In Nevada's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this season when favored by 14 points or more (in two chances).
  • Nevada's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
  • The Wolf Pack rack up 5.8 more points per game (36.8) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (31).
  • When Nevada records more than 31 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack collect only 5.7 more yards per game (443) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (437.3).
  • Nevada is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 437.3 yards.
  • The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over three times this season, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (16).
Hawaii Stats and Trends

  • Hawaii has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 14 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • The Rainbow Warriors average 27.8 points per game, three more than the Wolf Pack give up (24.8).
  • Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.
  • The Rainbow Warriors average 42.9 more yards per game (417.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (374.6).
  • In games that Hawaii amasses over 374.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 12 times, five more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (7).
Season Stats

