Washington vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) throws a pass against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a competitive game between Pac-12 foes when the Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. UCLA is a 1.5-point underdogs. The point total is 55 for the game.

Odds for Washington vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

  • Washington and its opponents have combined for 55 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
  • In 66.7% of UCLA's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.
  • Saturday's total is five points lower than the two team's combined 60 points per game average.
  • The 46.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.9 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.
  • Huskies games have an average total of 52.8 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 62.9 PPG average total in Bruins games this season is 7.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington Stats and Trends

  • Washington has one win against the spread in five games this year.
  • The Huskies have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
  • This year, the Huskies rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bruins allow (26.5).
  • Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.5 points.
  • The Huskies collect 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.2) than the Bruins give up per outing (400.3).
  • The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (9).
UCLA Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, UCLA is 4-2-0 this season.
  • The Bruins covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
  • UCLA's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Bruins put up 35.2 points per game, 15.6 more than the Huskies surrender (19.6).
  • When UCLA scores more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bruins average 99.5 more yards per game (426.3) than the Huskies allow (326.8).
  • When UCLA amasses more than 326.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have eight takeaways .
Season Stats

