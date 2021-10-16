Washington vs. UCLA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins college football matchup on October 16, 2021.

Oddsmakers expect a competitive game between Pac-12 foes when the Washington Huskies (2-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. UCLA is a 1.5-point underdogs. The point total is 55 for the game.

Odds for Washington vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

Washington and its opponents have combined for 55 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

In 66.7% of UCLA's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.

Saturday's total is five points lower than the two team's combined 60 points per game average.

The 46.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.9 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Huskies games have an average total of 52.8 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.9 PPG average total in Bruins games this season is 7.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has one win against the spread in five games this year.

The Huskies have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Huskies rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bruins allow (26.5).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.5 points.

The Huskies collect 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.2) than the Bruins give up per outing (400.3).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (9).

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 4-2-0 this season.

The Bruins covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bruins put up 35.2 points per game, 15.6 more than the Huskies surrender (19.6).

When UCLA scores more than 19.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins average 99.5 more yards per game (426.3) than the Huskies allow (326.8).

When UCLA amasses more than 326.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have eight takeaways .

Season Stats